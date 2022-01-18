No. 12 Kentucky visits Texas A&M following Washington’s 28-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-2, 4-0 SEC) College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kentucky Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-2, 4-0 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Kentucky visits the Texas A&M Aggies after Tyty Washington Jr. scored 28 points in Kentucky’s 107-79 win against the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Aggies are 10-0 on their home court. Texas A&M is second in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.9 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Wildcats are 4-1 against SEC opponents. Kentucky leads the SEC scoring 84.0 points per game while shooting 50.5%.

The Aggies and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quenton Jackson is averaging 12.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Marcus Williams is averaging 7.3 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.

Oscar Tshiebwe is scoring 16.5 points per game with 14.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Wildcats. Washington is averaging 9.5 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

