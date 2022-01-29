CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Mount St. Mary’s beats St. Francis (Pa.) 71-54

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 7:26 PM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin had 22 points as Mount St. Mary’s topped St. Francis (Pennsylvania) 71-54 on Saturday.

Nana Opoku had 14 points for Mount St. Mary’s (10-10, 6-2 Northeast Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Deandre Thomas added six rebounds. Dakota Leffew also had six rebounds.

Maxwell Land had 17 points for the Red Flash (7-14, 3-7). Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 11 points.

