Marble leads Loyola Marymount over Portland 70-58

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 9:06 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kwane Marble had 15 points off the bench to lead Loyola Marymount to a 70-58 win over Portland on Monday.

Cam Shelton had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Loyola Marymount (8-7, 1-2 West Coast Conference). Joe Quintana added 12 points. Alex Merkviladze had 12 points.

Chris Austin had 16 points for the Pilots (10-8, 1-2). Chika Nduka added 16 points and seven rebounds. Mike Meadows had 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

