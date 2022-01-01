NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Johnson carries San Diego State over UNLV 62-55

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 7:13 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Matt Bradley had 17 points and seven rebounds and Keshad Johnson recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds to carry San Diego State to a 62-55 win over UNLV on Saturday in a Mountain West Conference opener.

San Diego State (9-3, 1-0) earned its fourth consecutive victory. Chad Baker added 11 points. Nathan Mensah had 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

The Runnin’ Rebels’ 29.7 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a San Diego State opponent this season.

UNLV totaled 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Donovan Williams had 16 points and three blocks for the Runnin’ Rebels (8-6, 0-1), whose four-game win streak ended. Bryce Hamilton added 15 points. Royce Hamm Jr. had 14 rebounds.

