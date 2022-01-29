CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Hill scores 29, leads…

Hill scores 29, leads Longwood over Winthrop 92-88

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 6:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Justin Hill had a career-high 29 points as Longwood defeated Winthrop 92-88 on Saturday for its eighth straight victory.

Hill made all 12 of his foul shots and added seven rebounds for the Lancers (15-5, 7-0 Big South Conference). DeShaun Wade had 18 points. Isaiah Wilkins added 16 points and six rebounds, while Nate Lliteras scored 12.

Winthrop totaled 61 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Sin’Cere McMahon had 17 points to lead the Eagles (13-8, 6-2). Cory Hightower added 16 points and seven rebounds. Drew Buggs had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA’s financial ship is shaped by Badorrek’s seven-year tenure as CFO

USPS scores lower on customer satisfaction, on-time delivery in FY 2021

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

Navy, Marines begin massive housing inspection

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up