Florida faces South Carolina on 3-game road slide

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 1:22 AM

Florida Gators (9-6, 0-3 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-5, 1-2 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida will look to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Gators play South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have gone 7-1 at home. South Carolina ranks sixth in the SEC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Erik Stevenson averaging 3.6.

The Gators are 0-3 in SEC play. Florida is fifth in the SEC giving up 63.4 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevenson is averaging 11.3 points for the Gamecocks. James Reese is averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Colin Castleton is shooting 53.5% and averaging 15.8 points for the Gators. Myreon Jones is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Gators: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

