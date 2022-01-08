CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » Fitzgerald Jr. leads Tennessee…

Fitzgerald Jr. leads Tennessee State over SE Missouri 95-84

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 6:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had a season-high 23 points as Tennessee State topped Southeast Missouri 95-84 on Saturday.

Carlos Marshall Jr. had 18 points for Tennessee State (6-8, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Shakem Johnson added 16 points and three blocks. Kassim Nicholson had 15 points.

Phillip Russell had 22 points for the Redhawks (6-11, 1-3). Nana Akenten added 16 points. DQ Nicholas had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up