CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » Corbett scores 23 to…

Corbett scores 23 to lead Coppin State past SC State 74-65

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 6:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Tyree Corbett tied his season high with 23 points plus 22 rebounds as Coppin State ended its nine-game losing streak, topping South Carolina State 74-65 on Saturday.

The game marked the first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Kyle Cardaci had 14 points for Coppin State (2-14, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Daniel Titus added 14 points. Nendah Tarke had 13 points.

Antonio TJ Madlock scored a season-high 21 points and had nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-9, 0-1), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Cameron Jones added 14 points and six rebounds. Latavian Lawrence had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up