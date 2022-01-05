ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Champagnie scores 34 to lift St. John’s past DePaul 89-84

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 9:08 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Champagnie scored a career-high 34 points plus 15 rebounds as St. John’s edged past DePaul 89-84 on Wednesday night.

Dylan Addae-Wusu had 17 points and eight assists for St. John’s (9-3, 1-0 Big East). Posh Alexander added 16 points and Montez Mathis had 11 points. The Red Storm posted a season-high 12 blocks.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Demons (9-4, 0-3). Jalen Terry added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Brandon Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds.

