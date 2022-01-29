CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Bonham scores 21 to lift VMI past E. Tennessee St. 83-79

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 3:30 PM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Trey Bonham had a career-high 21 points as VMI narrowly beat East Tennessee State 83-79 on Saturday.

Honor Huff had 18 points for VMI (12-10, 5-5 Southern Conference). Jake Stephens added 17 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Kamdyn Curfman had 12 points.

Jordan King scored a career-high 27 points for the Buccaneers (12-11, 4-6). Ledarrius Brewer tied a season high with 22 points and had 10 rebounds. Mohab Yasser had 11 points. Ty Brewer had a career-high five blocks plus four points.

The Keydets evened the season series against the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State defeated VMI 80-79 on Jan. 5.

