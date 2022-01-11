Bean, Utah State visit CSU

Utah State (10-5, 1-1) vs. Colorado State (11-1, 1-1) Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah State (10-5, 1-1) vs. Colorado State (11-1, 1-1)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Justin Bean and Utah State will battle David Roddy and Colorado State. The senior Bean has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games. Roddy, a junior, is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Utah State’s Bean, Brandon Horvath and RJ Eytle-Rock have combined to account for 51 percent of all Aggies scoring this season, though that trio’s production has dropped to 40 percent over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Isaiah Stevens has accounted for 42 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Colorado State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 86.1 points while giving up 66.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rams. Colorado State has 36 assists on 60 field goals (60 percent) over its previous three outings while Utah State has assists on 51 of 81 field goals (63 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado State is rated second among MWC teams with an average of 79.2 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.