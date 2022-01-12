CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Aluma, Virginia Tech Hokies to visit Gardner, Virginia Cavaliers

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 5:22 PM

Virginia Tech Hokies (8-6, 0-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (9-6, 3-2 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -1.5; over/under is 117

BOTTOM LINE: Keve Aluma and the Virginia Tech Hokies take on Jayden Gardner and the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers are 5-3 on their home court. Virginia scores 63.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Hokies are 0-3 in ACC play. Virginia Tech is the leader in the ACC giving up only 58.7 points per game while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Cavaliers and Hokies face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gardner is averaging 15 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Aluma is shooting 50.9% and averaging 15.2 points for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

