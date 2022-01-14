CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Is It Normal? podcast | Smithsonian gets new schedule | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Adaway scores 25 to lead Saint Bonaventure over VCU 73-53

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 11:57 PM

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Adaway had a career-high 25 points as Saint Bonaventure easily beat VCU 73-53 on Friday night.

Jaren Holmes had 17 points for Saint Bonaventure (10-3, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Kyle Lofton added 13 points.

Marcus Tsohonis had 14 points for the Rams (10-5, 3-1), whose seven-game winning streak was snapped. Vince Williams Jr. added 12 points.

