UNO faces La.-Lafeyette

New Orleans (3-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (3-3) Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans and Louisiana-Lafayette…

New Orleans (3-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (3-3)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans and Louisiana-Lafayette look to bounce back from losses. New Orleans fell short in an 85-65 game at Texas A&M on Tuesday. Louisiana-Lafayette lost 75-70 loss at home to Jackson State on Saturday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Jordan Brown has averaged 12.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while Theo Akwuba has put up 10 points and eight rebounds. For the Privateers, Derek St. Hilaire has averaged 21.4 points while Troy Green has put up 11.6 points.DOMINANT DEREK: St. Hilaire has connected on 41.3 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also made 83.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: New Orleans is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 78 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 78.

STREAK STATS: New Orleans has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.3 points, while allowing 83.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette has attempted the second-most free throws among all Sun Belt teams. The Ragin’ Cajuns have averaged 21.7 free throws per game this season.

