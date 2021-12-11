CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Smith lifts Little Rock over Philander Smith 60-51

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 5:56 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — D.J. Smith recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas-Little Rock to a 60-51 win over Philander Smith on Saturday.

Smith shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.

Isaiah Palermo had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans (5-6), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Marko Lukic added 15 points and six rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists.

The Panthers’ 29.0 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Arkansas-Little Rock opponent this season.

Kenneth Perkins had 14 points and nine rebounds for the NAIA-member Panthers. Chris Rufus added 10 points. Rayonte Childs had seven rebounds.

