Robinson lifts Kennesaw St. over Voorhees College 80-56

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 3:39 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Demond Robinson had 16 points and seven rebounds as Kennesaw State romped past Voorhees College 80-56 on Saturday.

Chris Youngblood had 12 points for the Owls (4-6). Spencer Rodgers added seven rebounds. Terrell Burden had eight assists.

Antonio Lewis had 14 points for the Tigers. Jordan Blue added 11 points. Omari Joseph had three blocks.

