Robertson, Portland visit Oregon

Portland (8-3) vs. Oregon (5-5) Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be…

Portland (8-3) vs. Oregon (5-5)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tyler Robertson and Portland will take on Will Richardson and Oregon. The junior Robertson is averaging 17.4 points over the last five games. Richardson, a senior, is averaging 12 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oregon’s Richardson, Eric Williams Jr. and Jacob Young have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 38 percent of all Ducks points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Robertson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Portland field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 25 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Oregon is 0-5 when its offense scores 69 points or fewer. Portland is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Pilots have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Ducks. Oregon has an assist on 36 of 74 field goals (48.6 percent) across its past three outings while Portland has assists on 51 of 71 field goals (71.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland is ranked second among WCC teams with an average of 77.3 points per game.

