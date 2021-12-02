CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Pepper scores 30 to lead UC Davis over Pacific 63-57

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 12:02 AM

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper poured in 30 points as UC Davis defeated Pacific 63-57 on Wednesday night.

Ezra Manjon had 14 points for the Aggies (3-3). Aaron Murphy had seven rebounds.

Jeremiah Bailey had 24 points for the Tigers (4-4). Jordan Bell added seven rebounds.

