Pepper scores 30 to lead UC Davis over Pacific 63-57

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper poured in 30 points as UC Davis defeated Pacific 63-57 on Wednesday night.

Ezra Manjon had 14 points for the Aggies (3-3). Aaron Murphy had seven rebounds.

Jeremiah Bailey had 24 points for the Tigers (4-4). Jordan Bell added seven rebounds.

