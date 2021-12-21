OU hosts Alcorn State

Alcorn State (1-10) vs. Oklahoma (9-2) Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma plays host…

Alcorn State (1-10) vs. Oklahoma (9-2)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma plays host to Alcorn State in a non-conference matchup. Oklahoma knocked off Texas-Arlington by 20 points at home on Sunday, while Alcorn State came up short in a 94-57 game at Baylor on Monday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oklahoma has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tanner Groves, Elijah Harkless, Jordan Goldwire and Umoja Gibson have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.LIKEABLE LENELL: Lenell Henry has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 53.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Alcorn State has scored 58.2 points per game and allowed 84.2 over its five-game road losing streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Sooners have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Braves. Oklahoma has 51 assists on 81 field goals (63 percent) over its previous three outings while Alcorn State has assists on 31 of 68 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma has made 8.3 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big 12 teams. The Sooners have averaged 10 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

