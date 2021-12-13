Northern Iowa plays Jackson St.

Jackson State (2-7) vs. Northern Iowa (2-5) McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State…

Jackson State (2-7) vs. Northern Iowa (2-5)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State and Northern Iowa look to bounce back from losses. Jackson State fell 47-37 at Iowa State on Sunday. Northern Iowa lost 60-52 loss at home to Richmond on Dec. 5.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Northern Iowa’s AJ Green has averaged 16.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while Noah Carter has put up 10.7 points. For the Tigers, Jayveous McKinnis has averaged 11.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while Ken Evans Jr. has put up six points and five rebounds.ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 39.3 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 33 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Iowa is 0-5 this year when it scores 80 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 81.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Northern Iowa has an assist on 37 of 79 field goals (46.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Jackson State has assists on 32 of 58 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa has made 9.7 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MVC teams.

