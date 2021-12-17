CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
NKU pays visit to EKU

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 6:30 AM

Northern Kentucky (4-5) vs. Eastern Kentucky (6-6)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky both look to put winning streaks together . Northern Kentucky easily beat Alice Lloyd College by 36 on Sunday. Eastern Kentucky is coming off a 121-67 win over Midway on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Kentucky’s Trevon Faulkner, Adrian Nelson and Bryson Langdon have combined to score 34 percent of all Norse scoring this season.SOLID SAM: Sam Vinson has connected on 39.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Kentucky is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 69.

COLD SPELL: Northern Kentucky has lost its last three road games, scoring 61 points, while allowing 73.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky as a team has made 13.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

