Montana State squares off against American Indian College

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 6:31 AM

American Indian College vs. Montana State (8-4)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montana State Bobcats will be taking on the Warriors of Division II American Indian College. Montana State is coming off a 61-59 home win over Portland in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Montana State’s Xavier Bishop, Abdul Mohamed and Amin Adamu have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Bobcats scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bishop has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last three games. Bishop has 14 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State went 1-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Bobcats put up 68.5 points per matchup across those four contests.

