Molson scores 14 to send James Madison past Radford 79-70

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 10:18 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Takal Molson tossed in 14 points as James Madison topped Radford 79-70 on Saturday night.

Julien Wooden had 12 points for the Dukes (9-2), who picked up their fourth straight victory. Charles Falden and Alonzo Sule both scored 11.

Dravon Mangum and Camron McNeil both had 12 points to pace the Highlanders (4-6). Tai’Reon Joseph scored 11.

