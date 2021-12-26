Maryland men’s basketball games to have ‘enhanced safety measures’ due to COVID

Maryland University Athletics announced Sunday night that new health and safety measures will be in place for fans attending men's basketball games this week.

After a drastic uptick in regional COVID-19 cases, Maryland University Athletics announced Sunday night that new health and safety measures will be in place for fans attending Terrapin home games this week.

Starting on Tuesday night at XFINITY Center, when Maryland men’s basketball game faces off against Lehigh, and Dec. 30 when the team plays against Brown, the new restrictions will take effect.

These restrictions included:

Due to health and safety protocols related to COVID-19, concessions will not be available to patrons for home games on Dec. 28 and 30. Courtside Club will also be unavailable for these two games. Increased enforcement of indoor mask-wearing mandate: All patrons who are not in compliance with the requirement will be issued a verbal warning. If that patron continues to not be in compliance with our policies, they will be required to leave the arena, without refund.

All patrons who are not in compliance with the requirement will be issued a verbal warning. If that patron continues to not be in compliance with our policies, they will be required to leave the arena, without refund. Flexible seat relocations: For those patrons who wish to have a little more physical space between other fans, Maryland Athletics will allow flexible seat relocation to less-populated sections (including the upper deck and student sections).

For those patrons who wish to have a little more physical space between other fans, Maryland Athletics will allow flexible seat relocation to less-populated sections (including the upper deck and student sections). KN95 Masks: The wearing of KN95 masks has been proven to significantly reduce the chances of infection. Maryland Athletics encourages all fans to wear KN95 during our upcoming games.

Maryland Athletics said in a statement that they will “continue to work with our University partners to monitor virus conditions within our community and the state, and will extend or expand these measures as deemed necessary.”

Tuesday’s game against Lehigh is taking the place of a previously scheduled game against Loyola, which was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in Loyola’s athletic program. Tickets for the Loyola game will be honored at the door, the statement said.

For further information about this week’s games, contact the Maryland ticket office: 301-314-7070.