CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Kithier leads Valparaiso over…

Kithier leads Valparaiso over W. Michigan 71-60

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 5:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Thomas Kithier registered 19 points as Valparaiso beat Western Michigan 71-60 on Sunday.

Sheldon Edwards had 15 points for Valparaiso (4-5). Trevor Anderson added 11 points. Ben Krikke had eight rebounds.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 13 points for the Broncos (3-5). Mileek McMillan added 12 points and seven rebounds. Gus Etchison had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up