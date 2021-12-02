Iona looks to extend streak vs Rider

Rider (3-6, 0-0) vs. Iona (7-2, 1-0) Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rider (3-6, 0-0) vs. Iona (7-2, 1-0)

Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Rider. In its last six wins against the Broncs, Iona has won by an average of 7 points. Rider’s last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2018, a 110-101 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Rider’s Dwight Murray Jr., Dimencio Vaughn and Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson have collectively accounted for 48 percent of all Broncs scoring this season, although the trio’s output has decreased to 37 percent over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Murray has accounted for 41 percent of all Rider field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 13 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Iona is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Gaels are 2-2 when opponents score more than 71 points.

TWO STREAKS: Rider has dropped its last five road games, scoring 61.8 points and allowing 76.2 points during those contests. Iona has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 71.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona gets to the line more often than any other MAAC team. The Gaels have averaged 24.6 foul shots per game this season.

