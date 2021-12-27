CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » E. Michigan, Ohio start…

E. Michigan, Ohio start conference play

The Associated Press

December 27, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Eastern Michigan (5-6, 0-0) vs. Ohio (9-2, 0-0)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan and Ohio meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Eastern Michigan finished with three wins and 11 losses, while Ohio won nine games and lost five.

SENIOR STUDS: Eastern Michigan’s Monty Scott, Nathan Scott and Darion Spottsville have combined to score 37 percent of the team’s points this season, including 44 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MONTY: M. Scott has connected on 31.9 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 48.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Ohio is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes at least 73.3 percent of its free throws. The Bobcats are 2-2 when they shoot below 73.3 percent from the line.

TWO STREAKS: Eastern Michigan has dropped its last six road games, scoring 64.3 points and allowing 79.3 points during those contests. Ohio has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 69.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Michigan is ranked first in Division I with an average of 76.4 possessions per game. The uptempo Eagles have pushed that total to 78.3 possessions per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

Another year, another call for 'major legislative reforms' to the federal pay system

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up