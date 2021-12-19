CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Dunn-Martin leads Florida Gulf…

Dunn-Martin leads Florida Gulf Coast past Mercer 67-55

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had 20 points and 12 assists as Florida Gulf Coast beat Mercer 67-55 on Sunday.

Cyrus Largie had 15 points and eight rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (10-3), which earned its fourth straight victory. Kevin Samuel added 11 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Matt Halvorsen had 11 points.

James Glisson III had 19 points for Mercer (7-5), which had won five in a row. Jalen Johnson added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Felipe Haase had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up