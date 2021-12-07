Drake goes up against Nebraska Omaha

Drake (5-3) vs. Nebraska Omaha (1-7) Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on Nebraska…

Drake (5-3) vs. Nebraska Omaha (1-7)

Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on Nebraska Omaha in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played this past weekend. Drake took care of St. Thomas (MN) by 10 on Sunday, while Nebraska Omaha fell to Eastern Washington on Saturday, 92-81.

SQUAD LEADERS: Kyle Luedtke has averaged 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Mavericks. Frankie Fidler has paired with Luedtke and is accounting for 7.1 points per game. The Bulldogs are led by Tremell Murphy, who is averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds.MIGHTY MURPHY: Murphy has connected on 43.8 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mavericks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Nebraska Omaha has 29 assists on 62 field goals (46.8 percent) over its past three outings while Drake has assists on 26 of 76 field goals (34.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake is rated second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.1 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 10.3 offensive boards per game.

