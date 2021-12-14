CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Masks back in California | Air Force discharges 27 | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Davis, Wisconsin host Nicholls St.

Davis, Wisconsin host Nicholls St.

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 6:31 AM

Nicholls State (7-3) vs. Wisconsin (8-2)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Ty Gordon and Nicholls State will go up against Johnny Davis and Wisconsin. The senior Gordon has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.8 over his last five games. Davis, a sophomore, is averaging 21.4 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Wisconsin’s Davis has averaged 18.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while Brad Davison has put up 14.8 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Colonels, Gordon has averaged 19.1 points while Emmanuel Little has put up 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Davis has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Wisconsin field goals over the last three games. Davis has accounted for 28 field goals and five assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Colonels have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Badgers. Wisconsin has 33 assists on 75 field goals (44 percent) across its previous three outings while Nicholls State has assists on 53 of 104 field goals (51 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wisconsin has turned the ball over on just 12.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the sixth-best rate among all Division I teams. The Badgers have turned the ball over only 8.5 times per game this season.

