Colorado faces tough test vs No. 7 Kansas

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 3:31 PM

No. 7 Kansas (9-1) vs. Colorado (9-3)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Kansas presents a tough challenge for Colorado. Colorado has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Kansas is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas has relied heavily on its seniors. Ochai Agbaji, Remy Martin, David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Jayhawks points over the team’s last five games.ACCURATE AGBAJI: Agbaji has connected on 48.4 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 71.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Colorado has scored 61.7 points per game and allowed 52.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Jayhawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Buffaloes. Colorado has an assist on 39 of 67 field goals (58.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Kansas has assists on 53 of 89 field goals (59.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an average of 85.8 points per game. The Jayhawks have averaged 90.2 per game over their five-game winning streak.

