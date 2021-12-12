CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New York's COVID surge is back | Doctors see signs omicron milder than delta | Hospitalization spike triggers Md. action plan | Infection rates in DC region
College of Charleston beats Presbyterian 78-76 in OT

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 5:46 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brenden Tucker had a season-high 23 points as College of Charleston edged past Presbyterian 78-76 in overtime on Sunday.

Fah’Mir Ali’s layup with 10 seconds left in overtime gave the Cougars their 78-76 lead. Rayshon Harrison missed a jumper at the other end for the Blue Hose.

The biggest lead after halftime was a brief five-point advantage for College of Charleston early in the second half. Tucker’s layup with about a minute left in regulation tied the game at 72 and the score stood into the overtime period.

Nick Farrar had 14 points for the Cougars (7-3). Dimitrius Underwood added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Ben Burnham had nine rebounds.

Winston Hill scored a career-high 26 points and had nine rebounds for the Blue Hose (6-5). Harrison also had 26 points.

