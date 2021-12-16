CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Clay scores 20 to lift Tennessee Tech past Montreat 117-60

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 7:04 PM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jr. Clay had a season-high 20 points as Tennessee Tech easily beat Montreat College 117-60 on Thursday.

Clay made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Keishawn Davidson had 14 points and seven assists for Tennessee Tech (3-8), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Kenny White Jr. added 13 points and Mamoudou Diarra had 11 points.

Tennessee Tech is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season. The 117 points were a season best for Tennessee Tech, which also posted a season-high 36 assists.

Tyler Rodrigue had 13 points for the Cavaliers. Mike Flenory added 12 points and six rebounds. JaJa Davis had 11 points.

