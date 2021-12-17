CCU goes up against Middle Tenn.

Coastal Carolina (7-3) vs. Middle Tennessee (8-3) Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina…

Coastal Carolina (7-3) vs. Middle Tennessee (8-3)

Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina takes on Middle Tennessee in a non-conference matchup. Coastal Carolina won easily 110-53 at home against Regent on Thursday, while Middle Tennessee is coming off of a 62-52 loss on the road on Wednesday to Mississippi.

SENIOR STUDS: Middle Tennessee’s Donovan Sims, Josh Jefferson and DeAndre Dishman have collectively scored 39 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 39 percent of all Blue Raiders scoring over the last five games.EFFICIENT ELI: Eli Lawrence has connected on 32.3 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 64.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Blue Raiders are 7-0 when they turn the ball over 15 times or fewer and 1-3 when they exceed 15 turnovers. The Chanticleers are 6-0 when recording at least 13 offensive rebounds and 1-3 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Middle Tennessee has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 82.8 points while giving up 56.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Middle Tennessee has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The Blue Raiders have averaged 20.5 foul shots per game this season.

