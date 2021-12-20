CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Bradley faces SHSU in El Paso

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 3:31 PM

Bradley (5-6) vs. Sam Houston (4-7)

Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational , Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley is taking on Sam Houston in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. Sam Houston earned a 103-53 win over Hardin-Simmons in its most recent game, while Bradley won 77-73 against Saint Joseph’s in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Sam Houston’s Savion Flagg has averaged 19.4 points and 8.2 rebounds while Demarkus Lampley has put up 12.5 points. For the Braves, Terry Roberts has averaged 15.2 points and four assists while Malevy Leons has put up 10.5 points and 5.1 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Roberts has accounted for 45 percent of all Bradley field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 71: Bradley is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 71 points and 0-6 when scoring 70 points or fewer.

DID YOU KNOW: Sam Houston has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among WAC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

