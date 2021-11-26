Washington St. puts streak on line vs EWU

Eastern Washington (2-3) vs. Washington State (5-0) Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Washington (2-3) vs. Washington State (5-0)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it faces Eastern Washington. Eastern Washington fell short in an 81-74 game to Texas State on Saturday. Washington State is coming off a 92-86 home win over Winthrop on Monday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Noah Williams has put up 13.8 points and 4.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Cougars. Michael Flowers is also a top contributor, putting up 12.2 points per game. The Eagles are led by Linton Acliese III, who is averaging 18.2 points and 8.8 rebounds.ACCURATE ACLIESE III: Acliese has connected on 36.4 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Washington State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 69.8.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Washington State has an assist on 34 of 95 field goals (35.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Eastern Washington has assists on 56 of 84 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington State has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Cougars have averaged 28.2 free throws per game.

