CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » SD State takes on Presentation

SD State takes on Presentation

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Presentation vs. South Dakota State (2-1)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will be taking on the Saints of Division III Presentation. South Dakota State is coming off an 83-71 win at Stephen F. Austin in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Baylor Scheierman has averaged 11.3 points, 14 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Jackrabbits, while Noah Freidel has accounted for 21.3 points per game.BAYLOR BEYOND THE ARC: Through three games, South Dakota State’s Baylor Scheierman has connected on 14.3 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State went 3-2 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Jackrabbits scored 74.4 points per contest across those five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up