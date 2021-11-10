CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
San Jose St. hosts CS Fullerton

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 6:31 AM

Cal State Fullerton (0-1) vs. San Jose State (0-0)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton goes up against San Jose State in an early season matchup. Cal State Fullerton fell 84-77 at Santa Clara on Tuesday. San Jose State went 5-16 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: San Jose State went 0-2 in non-conference play, averaging 66 points and allowing 84.5 per game in the process.

