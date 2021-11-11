CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
San Diego St. faces BYU

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

San Diego State (1-0) vs. Brigham Young (1-0)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State and Brigham Young both look to put winning streaks together . San Diego State got past UC Riverside by 13 in its last outing. Brigham Young is coming off a 69-59 win over Cleveland State in its most recent game.

A YEAR AGO: Brigham Young earned a 10-point victory over San Diego St. when these two teams faced off last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. San Diego State went 5-2 against teams outside its conference, while Brigham Young went 8-3 in such games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

