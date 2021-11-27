HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » Samuel lifts Florida Gulf…

Samuel lifts Florida Gulf Coast over SE Louisiana 90-71

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 10:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Samuel registered 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the floor, adding six blocked shots, and Florida Gulf Coast rolled past Southeastern Louisiana 90-71 on Saturday night.

Cyrus Largie had 17 points for the Eagles (5-2), who picked up their fourth straight win. Austin Richie added 12 points, while Andre Weir scored 10. Tavian Dunn-Martin had a career-high 13 assists.

Gus Okafor had 23 points for the Lions (3-4). Jalyn Hinton added 10 rebounds and four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up