Samuel lifts Florida Gulf Coast over SE Louisiana 90-71

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Samuel registered 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the floor, adding six blocked shots, and Florida Gulf Coast rolled past Southeastern Louisiana 90-71 on Saturday night.

Cyrus Largie had 17 points for the Eagles (5-2), who picked up their fourth straight win. Austin Richie added 12 points, while Andre Weir scored 10. Tavian Dunn-Martin had a career-high 13 assists.

Gus Okafor had 23 points for the Lions (3-4). Jalyn Hinton added 10 rebounds and four blocks.

