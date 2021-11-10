Norfolk State takes on Penn State-Wilkes-Barre

Penn State-Wilkes-Barre vs. Norfolk State (1-0) Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Norfolk State Spartans…

Penn State-Wilkes-Barre vs. Norfolk State (1-0)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Norfolk State Spartans will be taking on the Nittany Lions of Division III Penn State-Wilkes-Barre. Norfolk State is coming off a 79-56 win at home against Bridgewater (VA) in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State went 5-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Spartans offense scored 64.2 points per matchup across those nine games.

