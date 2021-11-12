CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
No. 9 Duke meets Campbell

No. 9 Duke meets Campbell

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 5:30 PM

Campbell (2-0) vs. No. 9 Duke (1-0)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke hosts Campbell in an early season matchup. Campbell won 68-67 over Hartford on Friday. Duke is coming off a 79-71 win in New York over Kentucky on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: .JUMPING FOR JESUS: Jesus Carralero has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Campbell went 2-3 against non-conference schools last season. In those five games, the Fighting Camels gave up 72.2 points per game while scoring 64.8 per matchup. Duke went 2-2 in non-conference play, averaging 73.5 points and giving up 70.8 per game in the process.

