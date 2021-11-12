CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. pharmacy gives wrong COVID-19 dosage to kids | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holidays safer? | Latest vaccine numbers
No. 5 Texas squares off against No. 1 Gonzaga

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 6:30 AM

No. 5 Texas (1-0) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (1-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas visits No. 1 Gonzaga in an early season matchup. Texas easily beat Houston Baptist by 44 in its last outing. Gonzaga is coming off a 97-63 win over Dixie St. in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Texas went 6-2 against programs outside its conference, while Gonzaga went 14-1 in such games.

