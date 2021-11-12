No. 20 Fla St. looks to extend streak vs Florida

No. 20 Florida State (1-0) vs. Florida (1-0) Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 20 Florida State (1-0) vs. Florida (1-0)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Florida State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Florida. Florida State has won by an average of 10 points in its last seven wins over the Gators. Florida’s last win in the series came on Nov. 29, 2013, a 67-66 win.

A YEAR AGO: Florida State put up 83 and came away with a 12-point win over Florida when these two rivals met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Florida State went 6-2 against schools outside its conference, while Florida went 5-2 in such games.

