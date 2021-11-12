CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » No. 20 Fla St.…

No. 20 Fla St. looks to extend streak vs Florida

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

No. 20 Florida State (1-0) vs. Florida (1-0)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Florida State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Florida. Florida State has won by an average of 10 points in its last seven wins over the Gators. Florida’s last win in the series came on Nov. 29, 2013, a 67-66 win.

A YEAR AGO: Florida State put up 83 and came away with a 12-point win over Florida when these two rivals met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Florida State went 6-2 against schools outside its conference, while Florida went 5-2 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up