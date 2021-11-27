HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » Leons scores 21 to…

Leons scores 21 to lift Bradley past Maine 71-39

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 7:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Malevy Leons had 21 points as Bradley easily defeated Maine 71-39 on Saturday.

Leons made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added three blocks.

Ja’Shon Henry had 15 points for Bradley (2-5). Rienk Mast added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Mikey Howell had seven assists.

Peter Filipovity had 11 points for the Black Bears (2-4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up