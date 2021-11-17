CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
Kirkwood scores 16 to carry Harvard past Albany 60-53

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 11:53 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Noah Kirkwood registered 16 points as Harvard got past Albany 60-53 on Wednesday night.

Luka Sakota had 13 points and six rebounds for Harvard (2-1). Chris Ledlum added nine rebounds.

De’Vondre Perry had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Great Danes (0-3). Matt Cerruti added 12 points. Jamel Horton had 10 points.

