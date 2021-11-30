Incarnate Word goes for first win vs Our Lady of the Lake

Our Lady of the Lake vs. Incarnate Word (0-7) Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Our Lady of the Lake vs. Incarnate Word (0-7)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Incarnate Word Cardinals are set to battle the Saints of NAIA program Our Lady of the Lake. Incarnate Word lost 77-68 loss at home to Portland in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Johnny Hughes III has averaged 14.6 points and 5.6 rebounds this year for Incarnate Word. Complementing Hughes III is Robert ”RJ” Glasper, who is averaging 11.7 points per game.JUMPING FOR JOHNNY: Through seven games, Incarnate Word’s Johnny Hughes III has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 84 percent from the free throw line this season.

LAST TIME: Incarnate Word put up 84 points and won by 13 over Our Lady of the Lake when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Incarnate Word went 0-4 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Cardinals scored 62.8 points per contest across those four games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.