Howard University men’s basketball team receives sponsorship from local moving company

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

November 28, 2021, 5:28 PM

In a new era that allows college athletes to receive money for their name, image and likeness (NIL), the Howard University basketball team received a $20,000 sponsorship from local moving company College Hunks Hauling Junk.

The moving company is the first to endorse a Historically Black College and University Team in the NIL era.

Athletes will have a few obligations such as attending certain events and posting on social media. When they complete those tasks, they receive a set amount of money.

Tim Perkins, managing director of College Hunks Hauling Junk, said the company is choosing Howard University because they believe the university is an iconic institution.

“We’re a very iconic brand, and Howard University is a very iconic institution,” Perkins said.

Perkins pointed out that student athletes don’t have much time to make money outside of sports and school, so the funds should alleviate some of that stress.

“Not only do they have practice and preparation for their games they have to maintain a standard in their learning and their classes as well,” Perkins said. “We feel that this helps and bridges a gap with student athletes to help them do more for themselves and not be so strapped and distracted about money and taking caring of themselves.”

College Hunks Operation Manager Ty Jackson said the sponsorship is another way for the athletes to earn some money while they stay focused on the books and the sport.

“They have a lot going on with the games, the practice, they have a lot of class, of course — they’re students athletes, so this is just a way they can earn some money and keep focusing on the books and the sport,” Jackson said.

Tai Bibbs, one of the team’s captains, said it will be helpful to have some extra spending money.

“With all the new NIL rules — being able to get paid for our name image and likeness — I think it’s great for the athletes. It’ll put a little extra money in our pockets so we can eat a little bit better and get some better nutrition,” Bibbs said.

Bibbs said he hopes the sponsorship will open up more doors for other HBCUs to be sponsored, as he acknowledged that the schools are sometimes underfunded.

“Obviously for myself and my teammates, I think it’ll open up opportunities for us, but hopefully it will open up opportunities for some other HBCUs as well,” Bibbs said.

