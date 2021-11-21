Howard faces William&Mary in High Point

Howard is preparing to take on William & Mary in a postseason game in High Point. William & Mary lost 77-59 to Georgia State in its most recent game, while Howard came up short in a 73-63 game against High Point in its last outing.

Howard (3-2) vs. William & Mary (0-4)

Legends Classic-Subregional , Qubein Center, High Point, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard is preparing to take on William & Mary in a postseason game in High Point. William & Mary lost 77-59 to Georgia State in its most recent game, while Howard came up short in a 73-63 game against High Point in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Howard’s Kyle Foster, Randall Brumant and Tai Bibbs have combined to score 38 percent of all Bison scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Elijah Hawkins has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Howard field goals over the last three games. Hawkins has 15 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Howard’s Foster has attempted 34 3-pointers and connected on 58.8 percent of them, and is 13 for 22 over the past three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tribe have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bison. William & Mary has 42 assists on 65 field goals (64.6 percent) across its past three outings while Howard has assists on 48 of 82 field goals (58.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard as a team has made 10.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among MEAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.