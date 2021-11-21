Holy Cross, Bryant meet in Daytona Beach

Bryant (1-3) vs. Holy Cross (1-3) , Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant and…

Bryant (1-3) vs. Holy Cross (1-3)

, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant and Holy Cross will go at it in a postseason game at the Ocean Center. Holy Cross lost 72-53 to Air Force in its most recent game, while Bryant came up short in an 81-75 game against Bethune-Cookman in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Holy Cross’ Kyrell Luc has averaged 13.8 points while Judson Martindale has put up 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Charles Pride has averaged 17.3 points and six rebounds while Chris Childs has put up 13.7 points.CLUTCH CHARLES: Pride has connected on 38.5 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 23 over his last three games. He’s also converted 68.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Crusaders. Holy Cross has an assist on 16 of 67 field goals (23.9 percent) across its past three outings while Bryant has assists on 39 of 71 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Holy Cross is ranked first among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.3 percent. The Crusaders have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game.

